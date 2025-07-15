ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks ended the day rising 0.57 percent to close at 18,946 points Tuesday, a new all time high, slightly retreating from an intra-day high of 19,000, brokers said.

Lower interest rates, taxes on bank savings, positive quarterly and annual results of companies have boosted investor confidence in the market.

Sri Lanka is expecting to continue to talks aimed at reducing a 30 percent Trump tariff, which has already been reduced from 44 percent.

The broader ASPI gained 0.57 percent, or 107.88 points, after declining while S& P SL20 index of more liquid stocks, rose moved 1.28 percent, or 71.83 points higher, to close at 5,700.54.

Index was pushed higher on diversified, financial and consumer shares.

John Keells Holdings, ended 0.90 rupees higher at 26.00; Commercial Bank, rose 4.00 rupees to 171.75; Access Engineering, ended 4.70 rupees stronger at 58.10; Hayleys, rose 6.25 rupees to 179.25; and LOLC Holdings, climbed 21.75 rupees to close at 571.25.

Turnover marginally declined to 9.1 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the share volume was 276,924,178.

Shares with export exposure was trading mixed as Sri Lanka plans to further lower its tariff rates.

Teejay Lanka fell 1.00 rupees to 47.50, Hayleys moved 6.25 rupees higher to 179.25, Hayleys Fiber was 0.30 rupees down at 49.50, Hayleys Fabrics was 0.20 rupees down at 45.50, and Haycarb, a exporter of activated carbon fell 0.10 rupees to 91.00.

Tokyo stocks rose on weaker yen boosting export shares on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.55 percent, or 218.40 points, at 39,678.0 while investors await inflation data due out later in the day, Japan’s The Mainichi newspaper said.

Pakistan’s KSE 100 index has topped 137,000 mark on Tuesday with buying interest in automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery sectors, Pakistan’s Business Recorder newspaper said.

However, KSE 100 index was trading 0.49 percent lower at 135,839.12, while India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.39 percent to close at 82,570.91 and Nifty 50 index rose 0.45 percent to 25,195.80.

As at 3.30 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,375.39 US dollars, up 24.55 US dollars. (Colombo/Jul15/2025)



