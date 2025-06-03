ECONOMYNEXT – Colombo’s All Share Price index (ASPI) passed the psychological 17,000 mark hitting an all time high on Tuesday.

The index rose 1.38 percent with continued interest in banking stocks, Colombo Stock Exchange data showed.

The broader ASPI ended 234.50 points higher at 17,214.39.

Top contributors to the ASPI were Commercial Bank, which ended 5.00 rupees up at 154.00; followed by Sampath Bank, which rose 2.75 rupees to 120.50; DFCC Bank which ended 4.75 rupees higher at 115.00; Central Finance Company which rose 10.00 rupees to 222.25; and HNB, which rose 5.25 rupees to close at 320.00.

The more liquid S&P SL20 closed up 1.91 percent, or 96.36 points at 5,131.28.

Turnover rose to 7.3 billion in the session while the share volume grew to 271,943,125 from 363,399,867 on Tuesday.

The CSE-owned Central Depository Systems (CDS) and Sampath Bank recently signed an agreement to enhance the facilitation of Inward Investment Accounts (IIAs) for non-resident foreign individuals (FIs) in Sri Lanka.

Investor interest surrounding export stocks was weak while Sri Lanka-US tariff talks continue.

Hayleys Fabric ended 0.40 rupees weaker at 42.50, Teejay Lanka was trading flat at 48.50 rupees and Hayleys closed 2.00 rupees up at 158.00.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell for the third consecutive session due to global trade frictions with the US.

The index marginally dropped 0.06 percent, or 23.86 points, lower to close at 37,446.81 due to the uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange rose boosted by the Asian Development Bank’s approval of 800 million US dollars to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan.

Pakistan Stock exchange’ KSE 100 index was trading 1.5 percent stronger on Tuesday at 120,661.91 while India’s Nifty 50 was trading 0.70 percent lower at 24,542.50.

As at 3.40 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,370.53 US dollars, down 18.23 US dollars. (Colombo/Jun3/2025)



