



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s rupee opened at 300.50/70 to the US dollar in the spot market Thursday, broadly flat against Wednesday’s close of 300.40/60, dealers said, while bond yields were up, particularly on the mid tenors and above.

A bond maturing on 15.12.2026 was quoted at 8.15/25 percent, up from 8.14/20 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.09.2027 was quoted at 8.50/60 percent, up from 8.54/60 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.10.2028 was quoted at 8.90/9.00 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.12.2029 was quoted at 9.62/67 percent, up from 9.52/56 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.03.2031 was quoted at 10.05/20 percent, up from 9.98/10.10 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.12.2032 was quoted at 10.35/40 percent, up from 10.31/38 percent.

Stocks were trading down. (Colombo/Jun19/2025)