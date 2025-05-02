ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has urged the Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka to help with investment in the pharmaceutical sector and assist with essential drugs that are facing shortage in the island nation, the government said.

The request came at a meeting between Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong and Minister Jayatissa early this week.

The meeting comes three months after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s official visit to Beijing in which 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries.

The discussions also focused on the development of human resources and related expertise required to maintain a strong and efficient health service in Sri Lanka including the use of high-quality medicines, modern medical equipment, and the development of physical resources in hospitals.

“The Minister… requested investors from China to come to Sri Lanka to start manufacturing activities in the country’s pharmaceutical sector, and the Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese government will be informed about this and immediate steps will be taken,” the government said in a statement.

“The Minister presented the list of essential medicines required for the health care service in the country to the Ambassador and the Chinese Ambassador assured the Minister that he would discuss with the Chinese government and provide a favorable response to the Minister promptly.”

It said the Minister stated it will be possible to reduce the price of medicines in the private market of the country by a significant amount in the future, with the special program being implemented by the Ministry of Health for medicines.

Development projects being implemented in Sri Lanka with the cooperation of the Chinese government were also discussed.

The Chinese Ambassador also appreciated the humanitarian program carried out by the Ministry of Health to provide quality health services to the people at a low cost.

The Chinese Ambassador also told the Minister that the Chinese government would not hesitate to provide support and intervention at any time necessary to ensure the success of the program carried out by the Ministry of Health, which prioritizes the welfare of the people.

During this meeting, the Chinese Ambassador also presented several proposals to the Minister for the future progress of the health sector in the country. (Colombo/May 1/2025)



