COLOMBO, 1 August 2025 – Sri Lanka’s 100 Most Valuable Brands have increased in value and now holds a combined brand value of LKR559.4 billion in 2025, according to the Sri Lanka 100 2025 ranking by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

After a turbulent 2022 and a year of rebuilding resilience in 2023, bold monetary and fiscal reforms and renewed corporate strategies helped the Sri Lankan economy expand by 5% percent in 2024. In tandem, Sri Lanka’s total brand value climbed 6% percent, with the top ten brands alone accounting for 55% (LKR309.0 billion) of the total value.

Having been right in middle of the economic crisis and battling challenges over the subsequent 2 years, banking has emerged this year as the best performing sector and Bank of Ceylon (BOC) has been crowned Sri Lanka’s most valuable brand in 2025, with a brand value of LKR57.4 billion. This milestone reflects the bank’s strong financial performance and strategic agility amid challenging economic conditions. In 2024, BOC reported a net interest income of LKR167.6 billion, an 84% increase from LKR91.2 billion in 2023. This growth was driven by the effective repricing of assets and liabilities, which helped cushion the impact of reduced yields on loans and government securities under relaxed monetary policy.

According to Brand Finance’s research data, the bank is one of the most widely recognised and familiar brands in the country, reflecting its deep-rooted presence and strong connection with consumers nationwide. With over 600 branches and one of Sri Lanka’s largest ATM networks, BOC maintains a dominant presence across both urban and rural areas. Its ability to serve a broad customer base has cemented its reputation as one of the country’s most trusted and recognisable financial institutions.

Commercial Bank and Dialog secured second and third most valuable brand positions, with Commercial Bank’s brand value at LKR46.6 billion, while Dialog recorded a brand value of LKR35.4 billion.

Keells (brand value at LKR22.7 billion) has emerged as Sri Lanka’s strongest brand ranked in 2025, with a BSI score of 90.2/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating. According to Brand Finance’s research data, the retail brand enjoys high levels of familiarity and consideration among Sri Lankan consumers, reinforcing its reputation and influence in the market. Dialog takes second position while Commercial Bank ranks third, with a BSI score of 89.1/100 and 86.3/100 respectively. Both brands earned a AAA brand strength rating.

New entrant PickMe debuts in the ranking at 29th with a brand value of LKR4.3 billion. From its 2015 beginnings as a ride-hailing startup, the homegrown brand has grown into a digital ecosystem offering food delivery, logistics, and more. Its successful IPO in 2024 marked a major milestone for Sri Lanka’s tech scene, signalling strong confidence from both investors and consumers.

Today, PickMe completes over 100,000 rides a day, with annual ride volumes increasing by 164%. Built on reliability, convenience, and strong local relevance, PickMe has become a trusted part of everyday life. As digital adoption continues to rise, the brand is well positioned to shape the future of mobility and on-demand services in Sri Lanka.

With inflation easing and policy steadier, Sri Lanka’s economy is finally giving its home-grown names room to invest, innovate and reconnect with consumers. Brands that lean into digital, double down on trust and stay alert to shifting tastes can turn this growing momentum into lasting equity. Resilience has been proven; now the stage is set for Sri Lanka’s leading brands not merely to recover, but to stride into a more competitive and sustainable future.

Ruchi Gunewardene, Chairman, Brand Finance Sri Lanka, commented:

“This year’s brand value growth tells a bigger story about Sri Lanka’s recovery. As confidence slowly returns, the brands that are standing out understand what matters most to people – trust, access, and innovation. Whether it’s a legacy name like Bank of Ceylon or a new entrant like PickMe, their success comes from meeting real needs in a rapidly changing economic landscape.”

A full version of the ranking, complete with in depth analysis, will be released in mid August 2025 across Echelon’s digital platforms and print edition.

This year, Brand Finance has collaborated with the prestigious business magazine Echelon, to publish the much-followed annual results. Echelon publications and its related digital and social media channels will carry a comprehensive analysis and also provide an in-depth view on the key sectors of the economy. This information can be found on Echelon within the next 2 weeks.

The complete ranking of the 2025 Most Valuable Sri Lanka 100 can be found on the Brand Finance website : https://brandirectory.com/reports/sri-lanka.

