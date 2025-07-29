



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s rupee was quoted at 301.90/302.10 to the US dollar in the spot market Tuesday, weaker from 301.95/302.03 the previous day, while bond yields were broadly steady, dealers said.

An issue of Rs.122,000 million Treasury Bonds was ongoing.

A bond maturing on 15.12.2026 was quoted flat at 8.10/20 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.09.2027 was quoted at 8.45/55 percent, down from 8.52/60 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.10.2028 was quoted flat at 9.00/05 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.12.2029 was quoted at 9.50/58 percent, up from 9.52/57 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.12.2032 was quoted at 10.40/50 percent, up from 10.42/50 percent.

A bond maturing on 01.06.2033 was quoted at 10.70/80 percent, down from 10.75/86 percent.

An auction of Rs. 92,500 million Treasury bills is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Stocks opened up; the ASPI was up 0.13%, or 25.03 points, at 19,542.89; the S&P SL20 was up 0.06%, or 3.56 points, at 5,778.07. (Colombo/July29/2025)