ECONOMYNEXT – US President Donald Trump has said a ceasefire was now in effect between Iran and Israel and urging parties not to violate it, shortly before Israel said it would follow.

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” an Israeli statement said.

“In light of achieving the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president’s proposal for a bilateral cease-fire.”

The statement came shortly after, President Trump warned parties not to violate the ceasefire.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT,” Trump said in a truthsocial.com post using capital letters.

“PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”

The post came as Iran launched several missile attacks right up to the minute Trump had earlier said a ceasefire would take effect.

The last barrage has killed at least three Israelis, reports said.

Israel had not retaliated up to the time of Trump’s post, or commented on the ceasefire.

There has been some confusion, with Iran saying there was no specific agreement on a ceasefire.

Oil prices which tumbled overnight only reacted marginally to the latest Iranian attacks on Israel.

(Colombo/June24/2025)



Continue Reading