ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange closed up on Thursday, data on its site showed.

The ASPI was up 0.11 percent, or 21.77 points, at 19,826.57. But the S&P SL20 was down 0.04 percent, or 2.46 points, at 5,825.39.

Market turnover was 3.2 billion rupees. Most of this came from diversified financials stocks (762 million rupees).

Top contributors to the ASPI were The Colombo Fort Land & Building which was up 8.20 rupees at 90.60, Vallibel Once which was up 2.20 rupees at 94.20, Melstacorp which was up 1.00 rupee at 158.00, Agarapatana Plantations which was up 2.50 rupees at 22.40, and Hatton National Bank which was up 1.50 at 375.25 rupees.

President Anura Dissanayake told parliament that a tariff deal with the USA was still not finalised.

Some companies with export exposure closed in red; Hayleys Fabric was down 30 cents at 44.60 rupees, Dipped Products was down 20 cents at 61.80 rupees, while Hayleys Fibre was up 8.20 rupees at 59.90, as was Teejay Lanka which was up 80 cents at 47.90 rupees.

In neighbouring India, the Nifty 50 recovered to close up 0.089 percent, or 21.95 points, at 24,596.15, after US President Donald Trump unleashed 50 percent tariffs on the country.

The BSE SENSEX also closed up 0.098 percent, or 79.27 points higher at 80,623.26. (Colombo/Aug7/2025)



Continue Reading