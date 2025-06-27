ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks have hit fresh high surpassing the 17,800 mark on Friday, with interest in large cap stocks, brokers said.

Colombo’s broader All Share Price index (ASPI) closed 0.75 percent, or 132.28 points at 132.28; while the more liquid S&P SL20 moved 0.34 percent, or 17.71 points up, to close at 5,283.06.

“The market is at an all time high. Bullish for yet another day” Dimantha Mathew, Chief Research and Strategy Officer at First Capital Holdings PLC said.

“Interest is coming from large cap blue chip stocks” Mathew said.

Capital goods and banking shares have boosted the indices on Friday.

The ASPI was pushed up by, C T Holdings which moved 40.75 rupees up to 549.50; John Keells Holdings which ended 0.30 rupees higher at 22.10; Sampath Bank which rose 1.50 rupees to 124.25; HNB, which rose 3.00 rupees to close at 334.50, and CDB which rose 21.75 rupees to end at 362.25.

India’s Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has decided to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard for 52.96 million US dollars.

Colombo Dockyard ended 0.50 rupees at 70.10 rupees.

Equity markets in the region were trading positively following the news of the US-China trade agreement finalisation.

The United Kingdom FTSE 100 index and European stocks rose on Friday. The Index climbed 0.44 percent to 8,775.30.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) climbed nearly 1,600 points at the close of the first session on Friday, a day after the passage of the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Pakistan’s The Dawn newspaper said.

KSE 100 index was trading 2.08 percent higher at 124,579.64.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended above the 40,000 mark for the first time since January, as concerns eased over steep U.S. tariffs and tensions in the Middle East, Japan’s The Mainichi newspaper said.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index moved 1.43 percent higher, or 566.21 points, from Thursday to 40,150.79

As at 4.30 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,297.83 US dollars, down 37.67 US dollars.(Colombo/Jun27/2025)



