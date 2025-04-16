ECONOMYNEXT – Over 80 participants from Sri Lankan electronic and electrical companies attended a wire harness competition and technical session organized by the International Electronics Manufacturing Association (IPC), which sought to attract young people to the sector.

Participants gained an understanding about IPC standards’ requirements, assembly functionality, proper soldering and assembly techniques, assembly procedure adherence, and overall product quality requirements in wire harness assembly.

IPC Global Cable Assembly Market is forecasted to grow reaching nearly US$ 243.40 billion by 2029, the EDB said.

“The market size for cable assembly is expected to witness significant growth Asia Pacific Region due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI, which require high-speed and reliable data transmission.

“Moreover, the growing trend towards miniaturization and modularization of electronic devices is expected to further boost the demand for cable assembly solutions and boost the bottom-line of the companies.”

EDB said it was planning to introduce short term/medium term courses with IPC India and SLEMEA for school leavers and Vocational Educational Institutes to attract more skilled workers for the sector in the future for the export drive.

The wire harness event was the first of its kind in Sri Lanka and was significant for Sri Lanka’s electronic and electrical Industry, EDB said.

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), and Sri Lanka Electronic and Electrical Manufacturers and Exporters Association (SLEEMEA), collaborated to host the competition, which was held in 4 batches.

The programme was coupled with interactive lectures and hands-on practical workshops. (Colombo/Apr16/2025)



