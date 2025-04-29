ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka president Anura Disanayaka will be on a visit to Viet Nam from May 3 to 6, during which several bilateral trade agreements will be signed, Cabinet spokesman minister Nalinda Jayatissa said.

“From May 3rd to 6th the president will be on an official visit to Viet Nam,” Jayatissa told reporters.

1) MoU between EDB and VIETRADE

One of the agreements to be signed is between Sri Lanka’s Export Development Board and The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), to strengthen bilateral trade, exchange market information, promote bilateral participation in trade fairs and promotional events, and organize meetings between business delegations, he said.

This collaboration is expected to provide market opportunities particularly in processed foods, fisheries, apparel and value-added agriculture sectors.

2) MoU between Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development and Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade

The two nations will also renew an agreement signed in 2011 between their respective ministries of industry to promote bilateral cooperation in the mechanical equipment sector, including the production of electrical machinery.

This will see cooperation on machinery production, and providing access to training and capacity building activities for local stakeholders, Jayatissa said.

3) MoU between DoA and Vietnam Academy of Agriculture Sciences

Sri Lanka and Viet Nam will also sign an agreement to cooperate further on agriculture.

The memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation was previously signed between the two countries in 2006.

Following it, action plans for the years 2010-2011, 2017-2019, 2022-2024 and 2024-2026 have been signed and implemented based on the agreement of both parties.

“One of the elements in the 2024-2026 working plan is to building relationships with the agricultural institutes of the two countries,” Jayatissa said.

4) MoU between BIDTI and Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam

Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam will sign an MoU to facilitate the exchange of expertise, diplomats, scholars, officials, experts and researchers.

This will see the organization and exchange of study and research programs, various courses, seminars, other studies and training in the field of diplomacy.

This agreement will be in effect for three years. (Colombo/Apr29/2025)



Continue Reading