ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers has approved a proposal to promote tourism activities at a colonial-era building in Nuwara Eliya, keeping the post office in operation, minister Nalinda Jayatissa said.

A plan to lease the building to India’s Taj Hotels was opposed by post office employees and activists.

Each day several hundred tourists visit the post office and sends post cards home, dropping the mail to a colonial era wooden mail box.

A decision by the previous government’s cabinet to transfer the Nuwara Eliya Post Office to the Urban Development Authority met with objections from postal employees as well as civil organizations and public.

Jayatissa said cabinet approved his proposal to repeal the previous decision to transfer the building and its premises to the Urban Development Authority, and to instead “modernise the building and the land to increase local and foreign tourist attraction and enhance new revenue generation paths”.

The Post Office, built during the British colonial occupation, is located in the picturesque hill town of Nuwara Eliya.

Part of the premises has been converted into a holiday bungalow for postal officers. (Colombo/Jun25/2025)



Continue Reading