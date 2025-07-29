ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu have discussed the economic potential of Maldives–Sri Lanka relations at a state dinner.

The event marked 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two Indian Ocean nations.

Both nations are keen to seize the current momentum to collaborate more closely on building inclusive prosperity and regional stability, Dissanayake’s media division said.

“Whether it is strengthening maritime security, promoting blue economy initiatives, or collaborating in multilateral forums, Sri Lanka is committed to working with the Maldives to create a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Indian Ocean region,” Dissanayake said.

“Tourism is a key component of both our economies. The Maldives ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens choose Sri Lanka as a tourist destination. We are pleased to see an increase in arrivals of Maldivian tourists in recent years. We invite Maldivian tourists to visit Sri Lanka to experience a second home.”

The ties between the two island nations have evolved, Muizzu was quoted as having said, moving beyond exchanges of goods like dried fish to encompass tourism, digital technology, and security cooperation.

This diversification reflects “not only the dynamism of our bilateral ties but also our shared ambition to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.”

Recent high-level discussions between the two governments would “unlock untapped potential and expand opportunities for our people,” the Maldivian President said.

“During our discussions today, President Dissanayake and I explored avenues to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade, defence, education and vocational training, youth and sports, environment, fisheries and agriculture,” he said.

Maldives will continue to work with Sri Lanka in strengthening maritime security partnership, he said.

The discussions between Muizzu and Dissanayake are expected to translate into concrete initiatives aimed at boosting trade, investment and collaboration in emerging economic sectors. (Colombo/Jul29/2025)



Continue Reading