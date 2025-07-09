ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka has focused on addressing technical glitches in the current Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS) to boost tax revenue and achieve the 2030 digital economy targets, the President’s Media Division said.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at a meeting with stakeholders of digital economy emphasized the critical need to strengthen and digitalize the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to achieve Sri Lanka’s strategic digital economy objectives by 2030.

Particular attention was paid to the ongoing operation and local procurement process of the IRD’s existing RAMIS and discussions also focused on identifying current shortcomings within the RAMIS system and providing appropriate technological solutions.

President Dissanayake “underscored that digitalization is absolutely essential for efficient tax administration”, the PMD said.

“The primary goals of this initiative were also discussed, including minimising tax irregularities, simplifying the tax system, enhancing tax transparency and introducing Point of Sale (POS) machines for transactions.”

“These measures are expected to broaden the country’s tax base and make the tax payment process more convenient for the public.”

Sri Lanka’s RAMIS, introduced with the aim of modernizing and digitalizing tax administration, has faced several critical setbacks that have undermined its effectiveness.

Launched in 2014 by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) with support from international donors such as the Asian Development Bank, RAMIS was expected to automate tax processes, enhance compliance, reduce corruption, and increase government revenue.

However, nearly a decade later, the system has delivered limited results, with frequent technical glitches, poor user experience, and weak integration across government agencies hampering its success.

Sri Lanka also faces significant challenges in its efforts to digitalize the economy, despite growing recognition of digital transformation as a pathway to long-term development and competitiveness.

Key obstacles include inadequate digital infrastructure in rural and underserved regions, limited access to affordable high-speed internet, and low levels of digital literacy among large segments of the population.

Additionally, regulatory and institutional frameworks remain outdated or fragmented, hindering the integration of e-governance, digital finance, and data protection standards.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which make up the bulk of the economy, often lack the technical capacity and resources to adopt digital tools.

Cyber security concerns and a shortage of skilled professionals in ICT further complicate the transition, while political instability has slowed progress on long-term digital policy implementation. (Colombo/July 08/2025)



