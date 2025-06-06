ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) slid 0.23 percent after rising in three consecutive sessions, as profit taking set in.

The index moved 40.49 points lower to close at 17,394.45 on Friday. The S&P SL20 closed down 0.21 percent, or 10.83 points, at 5,175.95.

Turnover declined to 4.2 billion rupees from 5.59 billion rupees on Thursday, which was below the monthly average of 4.4 billion rupees.

“This was predominantly because of profit-taking, as the turnover slowdown shows,” Ranjan Ranatunga, Assistant Vice President – Research at First Capital said.

The share volume also declined on Friday to 189,230,701 from 222,070,124 in the previous session.

The ASPI was weighted down by Sampath Bank, which ended 2.00 rupees lower at 119.00; Hayleys, which fell 2.75 rupees to 155.25; Cargills (Ceylon) which ended 13.00 rupees lower at 562.00; Browns Investments which fell 0.20 cents to 8.20 rupees; and Commercial Bank, which fell 1.00 rupees to close at 154.00.

Hayleys stock fell following the release of its annual report on Thursday.

Hayleys Fabric ended 2.60 rupees stronger at 43.90, Hayleys Fibre fell 0.20 cents to end at 47.20 rupees and Haycarb, an activated carbon manufacturer, ended 1.80 rupees down at 87.10.

Teejay Lanka grew 0.70 percent to close at 48.40 rupees on Friday after the multi-national fabric maker said it was developing strategies to cope with US tariffs by transferring orders among locations and diversifying markets.

Equity markets in the region traded mixed following a call between US president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.50 percent, or 187.12 points higher to close at 37,741.61.

South Korea’s Kospi surpassed the 2,800 mark for the first time in nearly a year after the new administration took office. Investors are hoping for market friendly policies, South Korea’s The Chosun daily said.

Pakistan’s KSE 100 Index closed 0.13 percent lower at 121,641.00 while India’s BSE Sensex grew 0.92 percent to 82,188.99 and Nifty 50 climbed 1.02 percent to 25,003.05 on Friday.

As at 3.35 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,372.65 US dollars, up 12.70 US dollars.(Colombo/Jun06/2025)