ECONOMYNEXT – A Sri Lankan legislator has slammed the country’s foreign ministry’s statement on the unprovoked attack by Israel on Iran, saying that the ruling National People Power was trying to please the western world.

“A very unprincipled, unwise, and unimaginative statement has been put out by the foreign ministry,” Rauff Hakeem told parliament. “Rather than issuing this statement it is better if they had issued no statement at all.”

“They are trying to please the western world. This is a party [the ruling NPP] that talks about their friendship with the downtrodden people, the Palestinian struggle.”

Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry has issued just one statement expressing deep concern on ‘the recent developments between Israel and Iran’.

“What is recent developments? Is it an earthquake? Is it a tsunami? It is much worse!”

“It is an unprovoked deliberate bombing of another country, a friendly country. Our foreign ministry doesn’t have the backbone to name the perpetrators.

“They don’t denounce the attack, they don’t name the attacker, they don’t even mention the principles of the UN Charter, international law, the principles of non-alignment.

“Everything is put aside. Nothing is said in the statement. A very bland sanitized statement in order to please the imperial masters, the colonial masters whom we call the white supremacists.”

The ministry statement had an unqualified reference to ‘both countries’, he said. “You are equating the victim and the violator.”

“Your slavish attitude to the western masters is such that Iranian embassy officials couldn’t open a bank account in this country!”

“International diplomatic protocol and conventions require you to make these facilities available to diplomatic officials in the country.”

Hakeem said that no UN resolution applied to Israel, “they can do what they please. They have such contempt for international law”. (Colombo/Jun19/2025)



