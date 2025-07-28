ECONOMYNEXT – The United States has funded a five-day training programme for Sri Lanka’s frontline Customs officials to search the flow of illicit narcotics though Sri Lankan territorial waters, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

“The U.S. and Sri Lanka are working together to stop the flow of illicit narcotics through Sri Lankan territorial waters. Last week, the U.S. funded a 5-day training for 16 of Sri Lanka’s frontline customs officers in pier side vessel search techniques,” the U.S. said in its official X-platform.

“Part of @StateINL (U.S. Department of State INL)’s partnership with the @UNODC (UN Office for Drugs & Corruption) Global Maritime Crime Program, we shared international best practices in vessel search and interdiction at ports, harbor terminals, and anchorage areas to stop criminals and support successful prosecutions.”

“Together we are limiting transnational crime and making the U.S., Sri Lanka, and the world safer.”

Sri Lanka, strategically located along major Indian Ocean maritime routes, has become a transshipment hub for illicit narcotics, particularly heroin and synthetic drugs.

These substances are often trafficked via multi-ton consignments aboard fishing vessels and cargo ships, exploiting the country’s vast and poorly monitored coastline.

International drug syndicates, especially those operating from South Asia and West Asia, use Sri Lanka as a logistical waypoint en route to larger markets in India, Southeast Asia, and even Europe, experts say.

Law enforcement operations have uncovered increasing volumes of narcotics, sometimes with the involvement of foreign nationals and regional crime networks. Despite periodic seizures by the Navy and Police Narcotics Bureau, maritime drug trafficking continues to thrive.

The country’s failure to curb this illegal trade stems from several institutional and systemic weaknesses. Chief among them is the lack of maritime surveillance capacity, including inadequate radar coverage, limited offshore patrolling capabilities, and coordination lapses between agencies.

Corruption within law enforcement, coupled with weak intelligence sharing and judicial inefficiencies, has further hampered sustained interdiction efforts.

Moreover, Sri Lanka lacks a comprehensive maritime narcotics strategy and regional cooperation mechanisms beyond ad hoc collaborations. Without significant investment in maritime law enforcement and regional intelligence integration, the island will continue to serve as a vulnerable link in the global narcotics supply chain, experts say. (Colombo/July 28/2025)



Continue Reading