ECONOMYNEXT – Melco Resorts and Entertainment will being operations of its City of Dreams casino and Nuwa branded hotel in Colombo on August 02, the group said in a joint statement with Sri Lanka’s John Keells Hotels.

“We believe Sri Lanka has immense potential, and this opportunity complements our existing portfolio of properties,” Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said in the statement.

“City of Dreams Sri Lanka is expected to serve as a catalyst for stimulating tourism demand and promoting economic growth in Sri Lanka, drawing inspiration from the successful examples set by similar integrated resorts in other jurisdictions.”

The 1.2 billion US dollar integrated resort already has a 687 room ‘Cinnamon Life’ hotel in operation. The Nuwa hotel will add another 113 rooms.

“The opening of the casino and Nuwa hotel operated by Melco marks the realisation of a key pillar of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, bringing to fruition the integrated development that was envisioned over a decade ago,” JKH Chairman Krishan Balendra said.

“This milestone sets a new benchmark in South Asia for world-class lifestyle, entertainment, and retail offerings.

“With Melco’s globally recognised expertise and exceptional standards, we believe this unique addition will significantly enhance Colombo’s tourism appeal, drive foreign exchange earnings, and create meaningful employment opportunities.”

In addition to the casino and entertainment zone, the integrated resort, launched as the first in South Asia, will have MICE facilities designed to host global business events and conventions. (Colombo/June26/2025)



