ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka opposition legislator Rohini Kaviratne said she was tabling a list of 1,300 politicians assassinated by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna during its second armed uprising in the late 1980s.

She said during the signing of the Indo-Lanka agreement large numbers of politicians of various parties were killed.

The uprising was crushed by the then administration with the use of extra judicial killings.

” Along with 1,783 members of the United National Party and 1761 member of other parties, I am today tabling 1,300 names I am tabling today,” Kaviratne whose father and husband were members of the United National Party said.

“There was an emotional speech made that day about the Batalanda which mentioned about 4 or 5 names.

“Here are names of 1,300 people who were assassinated by the JVP’s gun, the sword, the knife.”

The 1988-89 violence has again come to the political forefront after the emergence of the so-called Batalanda Commission Report, related to the activities of Kelaniya police anti-subservice unit, in the home electorate of then Industries Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile Kaviratne said she will explain a few cases admonishing ruling party members who were trying to interrupt.

“Now stay silent and listen. The JVP trained child soldiers even before the LTTE. One is the Kantale bonikki (dolly). That child was 13. A 70 year old lady was murdered through that child.

“There was a great trade unionist, of the Communist Party, George Ratnayake who was a teacher. He was also murdered by a child.

“You may have heard Banku Dharme of Galle. His wife was pregnant. Her stomach was slashed and the child was taken (eviscerated) and kept on a stool. That was because Dharme was UNP.

“The principle of the Laggala-Pallegama central college, Ranbanda Sir, was murdered against the gate posts because he did not allow the students to be taken on the streets the day before.

“Sagarika Gomez was slain naked on the beach, like Premawathi Manamperi, by your people, I am telling you.

“I am asking from the speaker, does this not make you cry. While I am tabling these 1,300 names, I am also tabling the names of 900 surviving family members.

“Not only those, the 41,813 who were sent to their death over the opposition to the journey with India should also get justice.

“Whatever grave that is dug up will only reveal tears.” (Colombo/Mar21/2025)



