ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Australia to facilitate cooperation between the two countries’ police forces, minister Nalinda Jayatissa said.

The MoU on Transnational Crime and Police Cooperation between the Australian Federal Police and the Sri Lanka Police will facilitate “cooperation in the prevention, investigation, and enforcement of transnational organized crime” Jayatissa told reporters.

It will promote coordination of law enforcement activities, he said, and strengthen existing cooperation frameworks.

The MoU will also facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge, and capacity development, he said.

“Sri Lanka and Australia share similar aspirations in addressing the growing challenges posed by terrorism, cybercrime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, human smuggling, and other forms of organized and transnational crime.” (Colombo/Jun11/2025)



