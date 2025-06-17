ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s stocks fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about the escalating Middle East war situation spooked investors, brokers said.

The All Share Price Index was down 0.45 percent, or 78.24 points, at 17,281.95; while the S&P SL20 was down 0.07 percent, or 3.74 points, at 5,151.74.

“The main reason was the rising uncertainty as the global war situation intensifies,” Ranjan Ranatunga, Assistant Vice President – Research at First Capital said.

“The market was very volatile in today’s session; we saw it rise in the morning, to close down 78 points.”

Turnover was 6.8 million rupees.

“The turnover level was very good; it was above the monthly average of 5.1 million rupees.”

The ASPI was weighed down by NDB which closed down at 115.75 rupees, LOLC which closed down at 569.75 rupees, DFCC Bank which closed down at 113.25 rupees, Browns Investments which closed down at 7.50 rupees, and NTB which closed down at 205.00 rupees. (Colombo/Jun17/2025)



