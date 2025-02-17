ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks closed 1.3 percent stronger on Monday amidst Sri Lanka budget presentation, brokers said.

The indices climbed steadily throughout the session, nearing the all time high of the All Share Price Index (ASPI).

“Market was up by 219 points,” Ranjan Ranatunga, Assistant Vice President – Research at First Capital told EconomyNext.

“ASPI was closer to the all time high.”

The broader ASPI closed up 1.30 percent, or 219.36 points, at 17,156.05; while the more liquid S&P SL20 Index closed up 1.41 percent, or 71.19 points, at 5,106.40.

After a month of continued downward trend, a net foreign inflow of 777 million rupees was recorded.

This was the highest inflow in 2025.

Top foreign buying was recorded in Ceylinco Holdings (908.5 million rupees), Dialog (144.1 million rupees), Melstacrop (90.7 million rupees) People’s Leasing & Finance (9.1 million rupees), Browns Investment (7 million rupees) and C M Holdings (4.2 million rupees).

“Turnover has improved compared to the previous sessions.”

Turnover was 5.4 billion rupees, while the share volume fell 4.3 percent to 132,996,294.

“Bit of interest in the banking sector can be seen,” Ranatunga said.

Investor interest was seen in the insurance (1 billion rupees), diversified financial (968 million rupees) and Bank (945 million rupees) stocks.

Commercial Bank closed up 1.2 percent to 150.00, LOLC Finance rose 3.1 percent at 6.70, and Janashakthi Insurance closed 9.3 percent stronger at 68.40.

Market participants have said the relaxed vehicle import tax would have a sizable impact in the finance sector.

Read more

Sri Lanka 2025 budget delays tax on rental, expect vehicle imports to bring bulk revenue

Top contributors to the ASPI were Ceylinco Holdings (ended 6.4 percent stronger at 3,935.50), Melstacrop (rose 3.0 to 135.75), NDB (up 3.8 percent at 124.50), Sampath Bank (closed up 1.9 percent at 123.50) and Hayleys (climbed 3.7 percent at 147.00).

Profit at Sri Lanka’s Hayleys was up by 108 percent to 4.4 billion rupees in the last quarter.

Read more

Sri Lanka Hayleys profit up 108-pct in Dec quarter

Most active volumes were seen in Dialog at 14,271,741 (turnover 199,939,531.70 rupees), Browns Investments at 8,698,181 (turnover 74,709,116.10 rupees), Sierra Cables at 8,463,929 (turnover 149,561,926.90 rupees) and Jetwing Symphony at 8,164,194 (turnover 99,624,831.90 rupees).

There was a domestic outflow of 777 million rupees. (Colombo/Feb17/2025)



Continue Reading