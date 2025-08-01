ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Joint Apparel Association Forum has issued a statement, appreciating the negotiating team and the role of Ambassador Mahinda Samarasighe in bringing down a Trump tariff to levels of competitors.

“Sri Lanka’s rate aligns closely with other key apparel exporting nations in the region, including

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Pakistan,” JAAF said in a statement.

“This parity ensures a level playing field and preserves the competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry in the key US market.

JAAF said it appreciated the efforts of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and negotiating team led by Treasury Secretary, Harshana Suriyapperuma.

“Special thanks also to Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in the USA, for the invaluable role he played in the negotiations from Washington,” the JAAF said.

“His ongoing diplomatic engagement and advocacy were pivotal in facilitating constructive dialogue with the US stakeholders.

The full statement is reproduced below:

The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) applauds the concerted efforts of the Government

of Sri Lanka in achieving the revised reciprocal tariff of 20% for Sri Lanka’s exports to the USA.

We wish to place on record our thanks to HE President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and the

negotiating team led by Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Treasury for their pragmatic

and sustained engagement since the initial tariff announcement in April.

Special thanks also to Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in the USA,

for the invaluable role he played in the negotiations from Washington. His ongoing diplomatic

engagement and advocacy were pivotal in facilitating constructive dialogue with the US

stakeholders.

Sri Lanka’s rate aligns closely with other key apparel exporting nations in the region, including

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Pakistan. This parity ensures a level playing field

and preserves the competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry in the key US market.

We look forward to playing a role in the expansion of trade with the US and remain committed to

ethical labour practices environmental sustainability and innovation in apparel manufacturing.

We are confident that these shared values combined with continued diplomatic engagement will

contribute to deeper bilateral trade relations and pave the way for further tariff reductions in the

future.



