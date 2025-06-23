ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s government has issued a statement on the Israel-Iran war calling on “all parties to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East region”.

“Sri Lanka is gravely concerned about the latest developments in the Middle East,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

“We continue to call upon all parties to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation.

“All concerned parties should return to dialogue and engage in intense diplomatic efforts to establish and maintain peace with a view to ensuring stability in the Middle East region.”

The boilerplate text message used vague terms and did not name any of the countries involved.

A previous statement by the foreign ministry on the unprovoked attack by Israel on Iran, drew criticism from an opposition legislator, who slammed it as “A very unprincipled, unwise, and unimaginative statement”.

“Rather than issuing this statement it is better if they had issued no statement at all,” Rauff Hakeem told parliament.

“They don’t denounce the attack, they don’t name the attacker, they don’t even mention the principles of the UN Charter, international law, the principles of non-alignment.”

(Colombo/Jun23/2025)



