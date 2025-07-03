The escalating crisis of plastic pollution poses a significant threat to both the health of the planet and human well-being.

Among the plastic pollutants, Single-use plastics (SUPs) have become a major driver of pollution on land and in oceans. The SUPs are disposable plastic items made for one-time use—bags, packaging, straws, and bottles—that are quickly discarded after use. In 2021, they accounted for an estimated 139 million metric tonnes of global plastic waste.

Over the last decade, Sri Lanka has made notable progress in limiting SUPs through legislative bans, due to their significant threat to ecosystems, human health, and industries such as tourism and fisheries. However, roughly 70% of plastic waste is still SUPs.

The core issue is not a lack of regulations but rather the absence of meaningful implementation and enforcement. To truly “beat plastic pollution,” Sri Lanka must look beyond bans and build a robust policy framework that addresses the full lifecycle of plastic products.

The Scale of the Problem

Plastic waste in Sri Lanka has reached concerning levels. The country generates over 1.6 million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually, of which an estimated 70% is SUPs. A recent study estimated that Sri Lanka disposed of 20 million yoghurt cups, 15 million lunch sheets, 20 million supermarket bags, and one million sachet packets of sauce, jam, and shampoo monthly.

Approximately 171,561 tonnes, or around 69% of Sri Lanka’s annual plastic waste, remains unmanaged. This includes uncollected plastic waste that may be buried or burned, as well as fractions that escape into the environment during waste management processes. Beaches like Unawatuna and Mirissa, popular among tourists, are often littered with plastic debris such as polythene bags, straws, and food wrappers. This not only damages the island’s reputation as a tropical paradise but also poses a threat to the tourism industry, which contributed 7.8% to the national GDP in 2023, and marine life. Pollution from SUPs can lead to tourists’ dissatisfaction with beach cleanliness, which may result in a decline in visitor numbers, job losses, and reduced foreign exchange earnings.

Sri Lanka’s coastal zones are increasingly impacted by plastic debris, with marine life threatened by ingestion and entanglement. The country’s marine biodiversity hotspots, such as Bar Reef in Kalpitiya and Pigeon Island near Trincomalee, are under constant threat from plastic pollution. Floating plastics damage coral reefs, which are critical fish breeding grounds. Microplastics are now documented even in marine fish species consumed locally, raising public health concerns.

Clogged stormwater drains, particularly in urban areas like Colombo, result in flash floods, damaging infrastructure and displacing low-income urban populations. Stagnant water from blocked drains becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, contributing to diseases such as dengue, which saw over 24,000 cases from January to May in 2024.

Policy Efforts So Far: A Step in the Right Direction

Sri Lanka has undertaken several initiatives to address waste management, particularly targeting single-use plastics. Key regulatory measures include bans implemented by the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) on polythene less than 20 microns (January 2007). Recognising the environmental damage, Sri Lanka began enforcing bans on various SUPs in 2017, starting with thin polythene bags. In 2021, this expanded to include sachets, inflatable toys, and cotton buds with plastic stems. Most recently, in October 2023, nine more SUPs—including plastic straws, stirrers, cups, plates, and string hopper trays—were banned from manufacturing, import, sale, and use.

The Ministry of Environment (MoE) has established a Committee on Plastics and Polythene Waste Management to review and develop policies, while an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme is being piloted in sectors such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Infrastructure projects like the Kerawalapitiya Waste-to-Energy Plant and the Aruwakkalu Sanitary Landfill Site serve the Western Province’s long-term waste disposal needs.

These policies were spearheaded by the CEA and the MoE, with support from civil society. On paper, the bans represent a proactive environmental stance. But the real-world results tell a different story. Despite these efforts, challenges persist due to weak enforcement, poor coordination, a limited local plastic recycling market, and limited alternatives for banned plastics.

Are Bans Working?

Despite regulatory progress, SUPs remain widespread in Sri Lankan markets. A 2023 study in Anuradhapura found that more than half of retailers continued to offer banned plastic items due to poor-quality alternatives, customer demand, and lack of enforcement. Meanwhile, enforcement efforts, such as raids conducted by the Central Environmental Authority, show how widespread and difficult handling illegal plastic production remains.

Additionally, many consumers are unaware of the bans or find the biodegradable substitutes too expensive or inconvenient. Some banned plastic items continue to enter the Sri Lankan market through informal and poorly regulated import channels, making them easily accessible in urban markets and local shops.

Policies Must Go Beyond Bans

Sri Lanka is planning Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiatives, holding manufacturers and importers accountable for the entire lifecycle of plastic products, thereby promoting better packaging designs and take-back systems. The CEA has announced plans to introduce new laws requiring companies using plastic packaging and bottles to collect them after use, aiming to create a closed-loop system for plastic waste management.

The Sri Lanka Institute of Packaging (SLIP) is committed to driving sustainable change in the packaging industry by promoting innovation and environmentally responsible policies. These efforts are complemented by government-backed tax incentives and subsidies, particularly for hotels adopting eco-friendly practices. SLIP, in collaboration with Clean Sri Lanka, conducts targeted awareness programmes focused on environmentally sustainable packaging. These initiatives align with national environmental goals, promoting eco-friendly packaging practices. Collectively, these efforts bridge the gap between policy and practical implementation, strengthening environmental stewardship and advancing Sri Lanka’s transition to a circular economy.

Nationwide awareness campaigns are essential to shift public perception and habits regarding plastic use. The Environmental Education and Awareness Unit has a big responsibility to advocate for the schools and communities.

The National Environmental Act, under Section 31, stipulates penalties for violations of waste management provisions, emphasising the seriousness with which the government views proper waste management and serving as a deterrent against non-compliance. However, local authorities often face challenges in effectively performing their waste management duties due to factors like a lack of commitment and resources.

The National Plastic Waste Inventory serves as a crucial tool for informed decision-making, enabling both national and local governments to monitor evolving trends in plastic waste management, make well-informed decisions, and track the progress of implementing policies and action plans. Furthermore, the National Action Plan on Plastic Waste Management 2021–2030 outlines strategies to address plastic waste issues, including establishing consensus among stakeholders and creating a sense of ownership for the action plan.

A circular economy for plastics provides a sustainable road ahead, asking us to reconsider how we design, manufacture, consume, and reuse plastic.

The transition to a circular economy for plastics necessitates the collaboration of various sectors across the plastic value chain, including governments, businesses, consumers, and innovators, assuring social equity and leaving no one behind.

Conclusion: A Call for Systemic Change

Sri Lanka has demonstrated political will by implementing multiple plastic bans. Yet, the persistence of SUPs in our markets and communities reveals a deeper challenge: Systemic change is hard, but necessary. To truly beat plastic pollution, Sri Lanka must move from paper policy to practical, enforceable, and sustainable solutions.



