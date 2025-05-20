ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s agricultural production in paddy, fish, and coconut, declined in March, the central bank said.

“Paddy production forecast of the Department of Agriculture for 2024/2025 Maha season, based on the sown extent reported as of end March 2025, stands at 2.62 million metric tons (3.8% decline from the previous Maha season),” the central bank’s Agriculture Sector Data Bulletin for April 2025 said.

Fish production decreased by 1.8 percent year-on-year in March 2025, as the increase in marine fishing activities

was offset by a decline in inland fishing activities, according to the bulletin.

Domestic coconut production recorded a 23.1 year-on-year decline in in March 2025, but “the upward trend observed since February 2025 indicates a gradual recovery in output”.

Domestic rubber production saw a year-on-year decline in February 2025, according to provisional data from the Rubber Development Department.

“Natural rubber prices in global markets saw a slight decline in March 2025 due to stable supply and improved logistics, but further weakening was limited by tariffs imposed by the US on key trading partners.”

Meanwhile tea production increased in March.

“Domestic tea production increased by 24.8% (y-o-y) during the month of March 2025, mainly attributed to favourable weather conditions.”

Market prices of export crops such as pepper, coffee, cocoa, cinnamon, ginger and turmeric experienced an increase in March, while prices of clove, cardamom and nutmeg registered a decline.

“Earnings from exports of spices increased in the month ofMarch 2025 (y-o-y), mainly due to the strong performance in exports of Pepper, Cinnamon and Cloves.”

Low country vegetable (cucumber, okra, long bean) production declined, while field crops (potato, onion, chillie) increased. (Colombo/May20/2025)



