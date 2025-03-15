



ECONOMYNEXT – People in Sri Lanka counted monkeys, squirrels, and peacocks within five minutes in the first ever island-wide census on animals damaging crops.

The government urged the public to count four crop-damaging animals in their home garden, farmlands, premises, and all the land area other than forests from 0800-0805 hours on Saturday (15).

The government’s decision came amid growing concerns over increasing wildlife populations and their impact on agriculture, biodiversity, and rural livelihoods.

With farmers frequently complaining about crop destruction caused by these animals, authorities believe a comprehensive population survey will help formulate effective management strategies.

By gathering accurate data on their numbers and distribution, the government aims to address the human-wildlife conflict while ensuring a balance between conservation and agricultural sustainability.

“I don’t say this will be an accurate number. But we have to start somewhere. Sometimes, we may have to repeat this census again and again to get an accurate number,” Agriculture Minister K D Lalkantha told the Parliament this week.

The primary reason for this census is the escalating conflict between farmers and these animals, particularly in rural areas.

Monkeys and peacocks, in particular, are known for damaging crops, including fruits, vegetables, and grains, leading to significant financial losses.

Squirrels, though smaller in size, also contribute to agricultural damage by feeding on nuts and fruits. Farmers have increasingly voiced their frustration, urging the government to intervene and provide a long-term solution to mitigate these economic hardships.

While monkeys, peacocks, and squirrels are part of the country’s rich biodiversity, unchecked population growth can lead to ecosystem imbalances, experts say.

A systematic census could help policymakers understand how these species interact with their environment and determine whether intervention measures are necessary.

In the past, farmers and local communities have resorted to harmful practices such as poisoning and trapping to curb animal-related damage.

However, conservationists argue that humane and scientific approaches, such as relocation programs, sterilization efforts, or habitat management strategies, should be considered instead. A detailed survey is expected to provide crucial data that can guide sustainable solutions while preventing unnecessary harm to wildlife.

Conservation groups and animal rights activists have criticized past attempts to reduce monkey and peacock populations through drastic means.

Experts say the success of the census will largely depend on how well the data is collected and whether the government uses the findings to implement practical, sustainable solutions that address both human concerns and wildlife protection.

Around 200 million coconuts had been destroyed by toque monkeys and giant squirrels in Sri Lanka, the last government said.

In April 2023, Sri Lanka planned to ship 100,000 toque monkeys to China, however the government could not go through with the plan due to action from animal rights groups. (Colombo/March 15/2025)