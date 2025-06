ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Access Engineering has bought a 33.33 stake of the issued shares in its subsidiary, Harbour Village for l9 million dollars.

“Access Engineering PLC has acquired 95,814,287 shares constituting of 33.33% of the issued shares in its subsidiary, Harbour Village (Pvt) Ltd,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Pursuant to the acquisition, Harbour Village (Pvt) Ltd will become a fully owned subsidiary of Access Engineering PLC. (Colombo//Jun4/2025)