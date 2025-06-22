ECONOMYNEXT – Stasshani Jayawardena, newly appointed chairperson of Sri Lanka’s Aitken Spence group has paid a tribute to her father’s role in expanding the group, which has interests in logistics, energy, plantations and hotels with operations in the Maldives, India and Oman.

Aitken Spence is an old established group which started in Sri Lanka during the British colonial era by Scottish merchants Thomas Clark and Patrick Gordon Spence.

“I step into the role of Chairperson with a profound respect for the 156-year legacy of the Group,” Chairperson Jayawardena said.

“I am humbled and honoured by the trust placed in me by the Nominations and Governance Committee, the Shareholders and the Board of Directors, to be a part of something truly unique – a company with an ethos of making diamonds from the rough.

“I step into this role with a clear purpose, armed with the many nuggets of wisdom imparted over the years by the late Chairman and the Group Leadership.”

Key extracts from Chairperson’s statement are reproduced below:

On behalf of every Spensonian, I pay tribute to our late Chairman, Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena, whose sagacity and visionary leadership were instrumental in transforming Aitken Spence into the diversified conglomerate it is today.

Renowned for his legendary work ethic and business acumen, he led the Group with foresight and calculated risk-taking over the span of 22 years. From my earliest childhood, I was honoured to shadow this business icon on his many site inspections, team discussions, and business negotiations, which marked his journey as an entrepreneur.

He guided Aitken Spence’s transformation from a company primarily based in Sri Lanka and Maldives to a multinational enterprise with operations in twelve countries, spanning from East Africa, Asia, Middle East to the South Pacific.

He was a believer in harnessing the transformative power of technology to drive higher productivity and efficiency. He was an early champion of sustainability, setting in place the framework to integrate environmental and social responsibility into our corporate strategy.

With businesses across multiple sectors, he actively contributed to shaping Sri Lanka’s economic development through infrastructure investments in key growth sectors.

He leaves behind an enduring legacy of integrity, accountability and a commitment to the pursuit of excellence that will guide Aitken Spence for generations to come.

I step into the role of Chairperson with a profound respect for the 156-year legacy of the Group. I am humbled and honoured by the trust placed in me by the Nominations and Governance Committee, the Shareholders and the Board of Directors, to be a part of something truly unique – a company with an ethos of making diamonds from the rough.

I step into this role with a clear purpose, armed with the many nuggets of wisdom imparted over the years by the late Chairman and the Group Leadership.

I have every confidence in the exceptional capabilities of our multi-generational, multicultural team of Spensonians, ably guided by the Group Supervisory Board and the Management Council.

My career within the Group, which began as an intern, led to my decade long tenure as an Executive Director, Joint Deputy Chairperson and Joint Managing Director, facilitating a seamless transition into my current position as Executive Chairperson of Aitken Spence PLC



