ECONOMYNEXT – Profits at Sri Lanka’s state-run Bank of Ceylon surged 163 percent from a year ago to 18.7 billion rupees, amid strong net interest income growth and trading gains, interim accounts show.

The bank said earnings were 747 rupees per share. In the first six months of the year, earnings were 1,431 rupees per share on total profits of 35.98 billion rupees.

Net fee and commission income grew 14.5 percent to 5.8 billion rupees. There were trading gains of 2.4 billion rupees compared to a loss of 770 million rupees.

Interest income grew 18.2 percent to 125.7 billion rupees, interest expenses fell 1.8 percent to 72.4 billion rupees, allowing the bank to grow net interest income 63 percent to 53.2 billion rupees.

Loans and advances grew 2.3 percent to 2,272 billion rupees from December to June.

The bank provided 9.0 billion rupees for bad loans.

Bank of Ceylon said its business revival unit was working with financially distressed borrowers, who had operationally viable business to restructure their finances.

“By working closely with customers and implementing strategic credit decisions, the Bank facilitated

business continuity, limited credit losses, and reinforced its commitment to safeguarding asset quality,” the lender said in a statement.

“These efforts not only supported long-term recovery for borrowers but also positioned the Bank as a

key contributor to the broader national economic resilience and recovery.”

Debt instruments grew 9.4 percent to 2,496 billion rupees.

Customer deposits grew 5.3 percent to 4,468 billion rupees.

Compared to profits of 18.7 billion rupees, the bank provided 10.8 billion rupees for income tax and 6.9 billion rupees for financial VAT which is charged mostly of wages as a base.

Gross assets grew 6.3 percent to 5,367 billion rupees. Net assets grew 8.2 percent to 348.9 billion rupees.