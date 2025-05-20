ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka must ensure that a civil war does not erupt again and that peace is ensured, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said at event commemorating fallen soldiers in the country’s 30-year civil war.

Extract of the speech released by the President's media office are reproduced below

“For decades, our nation endured the horrors of war. This conflict, which inflicted immense suffering on our people and land, was brought to an end years ago. Today, we honour the brave military personnel and officers who sacrificed their lives to achieve this peace. This day holds profound historical significance.

This commemoration is not merely a remembrance of the war’s conclusion but also a pledge to unite all communities, Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim, Burgher and Malay, in building a nation rooted in brotherhood and harmony, rather than allowing divisions to reignite.

Many soldiers sacrificed their lives to bring this war to a conclusion. Their names etched on these memorial stand testament to their sacrifice. Many others were left permanently disabled, while thousands of families still grieve the loss of loved ones. As a nation, we owe them an eternal debt. Their legacy binds us in gratitude and duty.

Yet ‘war’ is synonymous with tragedy and devastation. Those who fought did not seek war for its own sake; they sought peace. Today, we witness the remnants of this devastation, children orphaned, parents bereaved and spouses widowed. Across our land, from North to South, grief knows no ethnicity.

Children who have lost their fathers, parents mourning their children and wives grieving for their husbands continue to live in this homeland, filled with sorrow. I understand that many are looking for their loved ones’ names be it their son’s, husband’s, or child’s among those engraved on these memorial boards. We are aware of the deep suffering experienced by our mothers, wives and children. They seek their relatives with a sense of pride, yet are burdened by their grief. This is the reality of war.

War is a tragedy. As a nation that has endured this immense sorrow, it is our duty to ensure that such a conflict does not arise again. We must strive to build a society characterized by peace, unity and compassion, replacing suspicion, anger and hatred with brotherhood and love.

Not only in the South, but also in the North, people hold up photographs of their husbands and children on the streets and mourn their deaths. To every parent, their child is precious. So, as a country that has faced such a massive tragedy, our responsibility today is to prevent such a war from happening again in our country.

Our predecessors endured conflict; ours is a generation still grappling with its residual divisions. But we must resolve to leave our children a nation free from strife, a society anchored not in power struggles but in justice.

What lessons do history, marked by its profound tragedies teaches to us? It serves as a powerful reminder that we must prevent such circumstances from recurring in our nation. The past does not indicate that the next generation should be thrust into another war; rather, it illustrates the possibility of a peaceful existence.

This memorial reminds us that true homage lies in forging unity. Let us vow never to permit division again. Instead, let us build a society where brotherhood triumphs over enmity.

Today, I met soldiers who have spent decades confined to beds, some since 1996 or even 1988. Their tears speak where words fail. We must end this cycle of tragedy. Our duty is to bequeath future generations a united nation, not one fractured by exploitation of ethnic tensions for political gain.

At present it is evident that conflicts, racism and extremism have been strategically exploited at various times to acquire sustain and strengthen power. These issues have not emerged naturally; rather, they have been manipulated to secure authority and to obscure the wrongdoings committed.

There is no justification for the Field Marshal to be incarcerated for over two and a half years. At that time, he and I shared a close relationship. It was power that prevailed, rather than law or justice. History has exploited these conflicts and wars to seize and strengthen power. Our children in both the North and the South have suffered as a result.

The ordinary sons and daughters of mothers and fathers from our villages lost their lives in a war for which there was no legitimate reason, no credible justification and no sincere effort to prevent. That is why we must deeply understand that war is a tragedy. War is destruction. Yet, there are some those repeatedly rejected and defeated who continue to view war as something to be desired, as a thrilling experience. But that is not how society as a whole sees it. Should we continue to be silenced by these loud, aggressive voices? No. All of us must rise together and assert, with one voice, our collective need for peace. Our hearts, our words and our actions must be aligned in support of peace.

Today, Peace is increasingly being portrayed as a sign of betrayal. Reconciliation is being distorted into surrender. But as a progressive society we must raise our voices for more than ever for humanity and compassion. This applies not only within our own country, but across the world. What have the wars and conflicts raging around the globe truly brought us? Victory? No only destruction. That is why I believe we must act with unwavering commitment and clarity in our efforts to achieve lasting peace.

That is why I believe we must work with unwavering resolve for peace. We must dismantle the dangerous narrative that glorifies war the false pleasure drawn from rivers of blood shed to gain or protect power. This glorification must end.

Every soldier, every officer who wears a uniform and holds a weapon in respect of the law hopes that the moment never comes when they have to use that weapon. That is the true prayer of humanism. That should be the collective prayer of our society. Yet, a small group constantly dreams of the moment they might ignite violence with the weapon in their hand. No, our position must be firm, we must build a society where no one ever has the opportunity or justification to raise a weapon against another human being. We must not be afraid to say this clearly.

No one should be subjected to oppression. We must only be bound by truth, by humanity and by compassion. We should never be subjugated to authoritarianism. Therefore, I believe that to transform history into valuable experience, we must become a people who learn lessons from those experiences. We have shed enough blood, so much that our land is soaked with it. We are a nation whose rivers run red with blood, whose tears flow endlessly like great rivers from the eyes of our parents and relatives. We are people who have endured the deepest pains and the most devastating destruction caused by war. If these are our experiences, then we must ensure that such circumstances never arise again in our country.

I have stated before that no one takes up arms for the sake of war itself. Every person who picked up a weapon did so for the sake of peace. We do not fight to wage war, we fight to achieve peace. With that understanding, we know that a long journey still lies ahead of us. The end of the war is only the first step, the next step is to establish lasting peace. Without this, we will only be partial victors, not complete winners. True and full victory can only be achieved by creating peace in this country. Therefore, without fear of obstacles or threats, we must be ready to take every possible step necessary to secure peace.

To every soldier holding a weapon and every officer serving our country, I earnestly ask that you always remain committed to working for the peace of our nation. I urge you to continue being those who strive to establish lasting peace in our country in the future as well. To our parents and wives I say this, your children, your spouses, have dedicated themselves to ending the war on this sacred soil. You are noble mothers and spouses. But what should be the ultimate outcome of their sacrifice? The greatest justice we can achieve for your children, your spouses, your friends, and your relatives is the establishment of peace in this country.

We must build a society where our children will no longer live in fear of war. This is an incredibly difficult task, yet it is one we must successfully accomplish. Although this may not be the ideal moment, I feel compelled to say that in both the North and the South, the flames of ethnic conflict have been rekindled fuelled not by any cause other than the struggle for power. The true freedom of our homeland remains elusive; even after ending the war, we have yet to fully secure the complete liberation of our motherland.

What does full freedom of the motherland mean? Even with the current rains, there are regions in the country at risk of flooding and hazards. Can we truly say we are free? Any conflict, no matter how small or where it occurs in the world, affects our nation’s economy and the livelihoods of our people. Are we really free? Today, we are a nation that has lost economic sovereignty. We lack a strong economy that allows us to make independent economic decisions. Therefore, to transform our motherland into a proud nation respected by the world, we must achieve economic transformation.

The supremacy of the rule of law must be firmly established in this country, regardless of any challenges. The world should speak highly of our governance. Our nation must be built as one free from crime and drug menaces. It should be a country without conflict, distrust, or hatred. Only then we can achieve true freedom for our motherland, along with strong and genuine sovereignty. Without this, sovereignty remains merely a phrase on paper, not a reality. We must make this the reality of our motherland.

We both possess an unwavering affection for our motherland. Likewise, we love our people unconditionally. We aspire to transform this land into the most esteemed motherland in the world and to enable its people to enjoy a high standard of living. The essential foundation for this is peace and reconciliation. Therefore, at this critical moment, I firmly believe we must courageously make every possible decision in favour of peace and reconciliation.

The stability, security, spirituality and pride of our fallen heroes who lie ahead of us in this war memorial are all engraved within these walls. We must engrave their spirituality, bravery, courage, and sacrifice into our own lives. Why? to build a more prosperous and peaceful nation. We forever honour in our hearts the heroes who sacrificed their lives to end the war and those who remain permanently disabled because of it. Your dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering courage will become our foundation and inspiration to rebuild this country. For this cause, let us all unite to launch a new struggle a new battle for peace and progress.



