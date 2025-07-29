



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Commercial Bank of Ceylon said its 15 billion rupee green bond issue will open on August 04, offering securities with tenures of 5, 7 and 10 years.

The bonds are rated A (lka) by Fitch and will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Type A 5-year bond with 10.55-pct coupon paid semi-annually (effective rate 10.83-pct)

Type B 5-year bond with 10.85-pct coupon paid annually

Type C 7-year bond with 10.85-pct coupon paid semi-annually (effective rate 11.14-pct)

Type D 7-year bond with 11.15-pct coupon paid annually

Type E – 10-year bond with 11.00-pct coupon paid semi-annually (effective rate 11.30-pct)

Type F- 10 year bond with 11.3-pct coupon paid annually.

The funds will be used to finance ‘green’ projects like renewable energy.

The bonds are Basle III compliant securities which will be converted to equity in case of a capital deficiency. (Colombo/July29/2025 – Updated II)