ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka Customs has officially launched web-based Customs Document Notification System (CDNS), a service designed to enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the clearance process.

“The CDNS enables Consignees and Declarants to track the real-time status of their Customs Declarations and Cargo Movements, offering greater visibility and accountability throughout the clearance process,” Sri Lanka Customs said in a statement.

“This initiative is aimed at empowering external stakeholders to improve their compliance through direct feedback and timely updates.”

The Customs said the new system marks the successful completion of phase 1 of the Automated Risk Management System Project, reinforcing its commitment to modernizing trade facilitation and strengthening trust between Customs and the trading community.

The CDNS is Developed by Creative Web Technologies, a local company through a competitive bidding process among eight local software developers, ensuring the highest standards in both technology and service delivery, Sri Lanka Customs said.

“The introduction of CDNS represents a significant step forward in Customs’ ongoing digital transformation efforts, paving the way for smoother, faster, and more reliable trade operations in Sri Lanka,” the Customs said.

Sri Lanka’s customs documentation system has long faced criticism for inefficiencies, lack of transparency, and vulnerability to corruption.

For years, importers and exporters have complained about delays caused by excessive paperwork, inconsistent procedures, and outdated manual processes that leave room for discretionary interpretation by officials.

These issues have not only increased transaction costs but also raised concerns among international trade partners about the reliability and integrity of Sri Lanka’s customs operations.

Several reports, including those from the World Bank and local chambers of commerce, have highlighted how the absence of a fully digitized and streamlined system hampers trade facilitation, discourages foreign investment, and creates loopholes for tax evasion and undervaluation. (Colombo/August 14/2025)



