ECONIMYNEXT – Local corruption watchdog Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has launched the first ever Government Action Plan (GAP) tracker, an independent online platform, to monitor the island nation government’s progress on key governance and anti-corruption reforms under the IMF-supported program.

Sri Lanka has committed a raft of reforms including strong anti-corruption measures and laws to end misappropriation of public funds.

The GAP Tracker comes in response to the lack of a reliable public oversight mechanism, despite the country’s commitments under the four-year IMF agreement signed in 2023.

The tracker is based on the Government Action Plan, which incorporates reforms recommended by the IMF’s first-ever Governance Diagnostic Assessment in Asia.

That assessment identified serious structural flaws in public finance management, procurement, tax policy, and anti-corruption measures.

The economic crisis that followed was not merely financial; it was a collapse rooted in institutional decay and systemic failures,” the TISL said in a statement..

“The GAP Tracker puts the power of oversight into the hands of the public. It empowers civil society, journalists, and everyday citizens to follow the reform and follow the truth – because meaningful change can only happen when power is held to account.”

The tracker is accessible at this link.

The GAP Tracker allows users to track individual reform commitments by theme, institution, and timeline, monitor real-time updates, missed deadlines, and procedural bottlenecks, evaluate transparency, accountability, and public participation, as well as flag backsliding, superficial compliance, and reform dilution, the TISL said.

Some reforms, TISL noted, are already facing delays and concerns over closed-door implementation.

“The tracker not only reveals what has been done and what remains pending – it also examines the depth, quality, and legitimacy of the reform process.

The tool is designed for civil society, journalists, and concerned citizens, offering them a means to scrutinize whether the government is merely repackaging old structures or genuinely dismantling the systems that led to Sri Lanka’s collapse.

“This independent tool is designed to publicly track the government’s implementation of its reform commitments under its Action Plan. The platform is interactive, periodically updated, and accessible.” (Colombo/May 22/2025)