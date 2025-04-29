ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha met Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Islamabad on the sideline of the bilateral defence dialogue of the two South Asian nations, the government said.

The meeting was held on Tuesday (29), the second day of the bilateral defence dialogue.

“These high-level engagements aim to enhance bilateral cooperation, foster mutual understanding on regional security dynamics and explore opportunities for defence collaboration,” Sri Lanka’s Department of Information said in a statement.

“Both nations share a longstanding relationship rooted in mutual respect and strategic cooperation. The dialogue reflects the growing importance of partnerships in maintaining stability and promoting peace in the South Asian region.”

The meeting comes as Pakistan’s defence minister on Monday said a military incursion by neighbouring India was imminent in the aftermath of a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir last week, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Sri Lanka has taken a neutral stance in the Indo-Pakistan tension.

The three-day dialogue, which concludes on Wednesday (Apr 30), is expected to reinforce bilateral defence ties and contribute to broader regional security objectives, the Sri Lanka government said. (Colombo/April 29/2025)



