ECONOMYNEXT – New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters will visit Sri Lanka from May 24-28 to enhance bilateral cooperation, the island nation’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, the Deputy PM is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Anura Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, it said.

Peters will also “hold bilateral discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism H.M. Vijitha Herath, aimed at enhancing cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture, education, connectivity, tourism and sports.”

New Zealand is Sri Lanka’s key importer of milk powder with the island nation having a huge trade deficit in the bilateral trade.

This trade disparity has prompted discussions on enhancing Sri Lankan exports, with initiatives focusing on diversifying products and targeting niche markets.

Diplomatic engagements have also intensified, marked by the opening of the New Zealand High Commission in Colombo in August 2021, signaling a commitment to deepening economic, educational, and cultural partnerships. (Colombo/May 20/2025)



