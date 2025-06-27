ECONOMYNEXT – China’s SF Airlines has launched direct flights from Kunming to Colombo to operate a scheduled all-cargo carrier to Colombo aiming at providing robust logistics support for China-Sri Lanka trade, regional economic growth and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Airlines said.

The first SF flight reached Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Thursday (26), marking the official launch of the “Kunming-Colombo” international cargo route in a new milestone in SF Airlines’ expansion into the South Asian market.

Kunming is the modern capital city and transportation hub of China’s southern Yunnan province.

The “Kunming-Colombo” route will operate twice weekly, operated by B757-200F freighters, with a weekly cargo capacity exceeding 110 metric tons.

“Primary exports include electronics, machinery parts, textiles, cross-border e-commerce parcels, and fresh flowers,” the Airlines said.

Key imports include Sri Lankan Ceylon tea, spices, and other specialty agricultural products, along with Indian electronics and Maldivian seafood transshipped via Colombo.

“As China’s gateway to South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean Rim—and a major advanced manufacturing hub in western China—Kunming has vibrant cross-border logistics,” SF Airlines said.

“Colombo, strategically located on key Indian Ocean shipping lanes, is Sri Lanka’s largest city and commercial center, dubbed the “Crossroads of the East” for its connectivity to Southeast Asian, South Asian, and Middle Eastern markets.”

“This new route establishes an efficient, stable air logistics corridor for China-Sri Lanka trade, boosting regional economic cooperation and industrial integration. It will attract global enterprises to Kunming, supporting the city’s development as a domestic circulation hub and dual-circulation gateway.”

The route further advances Yunnan’s aviation economy ecosystem, strengthens its aviation supply chain, and deepens its integration into the BRI as China’s economic hub facing South and Southeast Asia,” it said.

SF Airlines has expanded its South Asian network in recent years, serving Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Amritsar (India); Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi (Pakistan); Dhaka (Bangladesh); and Kathmandu (Nepal).

“This new service strengthens our partnership and will play a vital role in advancing Sri Lanka’s air cargo industry and regional connectivity,” Harsha Abeywickrema, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Pvt) Limited (AASL), said. (Colombo/June 27/2025)



