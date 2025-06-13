



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s George Steuart and Company Limited, the majority shareholder of H V A Foods PLC, has sold over 10 percent of its stake in the company.

George Steuart sold 25 million ordinary voting shares of H V A Foods through several market transactions, according to a stock exchange announcement.

The shares were sold at prices from 3.50 rupees to 4 rupees.

The stock closed down at 3.30 rupees on Friday.

HVA foods owns the Heladiv Tea brand which offers tea and tea-based products internationally.

George Steuart and Company Limited bought a 51 percent stake in HVA Foods in 2020. (Colombo/Jun13/2025)