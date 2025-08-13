ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Electricity Board has called international tenders for a 160 MegaWatts of battery energy storage systems (BESS) on a build operate own basis to accommodate renewable energy to the grid.

The CEB plans to install 10MW/40MWh battery systems in 10 locations indicating storage of 640MWh.

Sri Lanka now has connected too much rooftop solar in particular which has tended to de-stabilize the grid on Sunny weekends and holidays in particular when demand is low, leading to cascading failures.

Private developers will be given 15 year period to operate the batteries.

The BESS systems should be able to deliver 97.5 percent in the first year, going down to 62.5 percent in year 15.

The CEB will pay a capacity charge.

Sri Lanka’s electricity grid has to make large investments to the grid, running into several billion US dollars to accommodate bigger volumes of intermittent renewable energy.

Until recently renewable energy was too expensive to make additional investments to accommodate higher volumes.

The CEB’s existing large hydro plants can absorb a certain amount of solar power by reducing their daytime use, but to maintain system stability, rotating generators are required to some degree.

Non-conventional renewable energy also has other complications such as the lack of reactive power.

Countries like Germany which have large renewable power have introduced grid fees to customers to accommodate solar and wind power, which has made power expensive. Germany also terminated nuclear power and has ended up importing power from France which has a large nuclear base.

READ MORE : How Germany seeks to cut electricity costs

However both solar and wind energy charges have sharply come down in recent years, partly helped by Chinese firms.

(Colombo/Aug13/2025)



