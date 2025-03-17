



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Hayleys said it was planning to raise up to 7 billion through a debenture sale.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the conglomerate will issue 50 million listed, rated, unsecured, senior, redeemable debentures, at 100 rupees each.

A further 20 million of the debentures would be issued at the discretion of the company, it said in a stock exchange filing.

“As such, a maximum amount of Rupees Seven Billion (LKR 7,000,000,000/-) would be raised by the issue of a maximum of Seventy Million (70,000,000) Debentures, each amounting to LKR 100/-,” Hayleys said.

The company proposes to have these debentures quoted on the Colombo Stock Exchange. (Colombo/Mar17/2025).