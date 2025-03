ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka bank SMB Finance PLC said it had sold 4.9 million shares held in its associate company, Kenanga Investment Corporation Limited to Corporate Capital Market

Limited, for 41.6 million rupees.

The shares constitute 48.99% of the shares in issue of Kennaga Investment Corporation Limited.

The sale took place on March 25, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The share (voting) closed flat at 0.60, (non voting) closed up at 0.30 rupees. (Colombo/Mar26/2025)