The Karnataka Police have arrested three individuals, including Sri Rama Sene’s Saundatti taluk president Sagar Patil, for allegedly poisoning drinking water at a government school in Belagavi district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

The incident, the CM said in a statement, occurred two weeks ago in Hoolikatti village, leaving several children ill. They are out of danger.

The motive behind the poisoning, the CM said in a statement, was to force the school headmaster, a Muslim, out of the village. “This incident is a stark example of how religious fundamentalism and communal hatred can lead to heinous crimes,” Siddaramaiah said. He expressed shock that such an incident could happen in Karnataka, a land of saints and social reformers, and urged BJP leaders to introspect, as they, the CM said, foster religious disharmony for political gains.

The CM questioned whether Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, or Opposition leader R Ashoka would take responsibility for the incident. He emphasized that the government’s task force would tackle individuals inciting communal tensions and making provocative speeches.

Siddaramaiah commended the police for cracking the case and expressed confidence that the accused would receive the punishment they deserve. He also appealed to citizens to join hands with the government to maintain peace and harmony in society, trusting that peace-loving citizens outnumber those with a communal mindset.

