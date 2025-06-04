ECONOMYNEXT – The Colombo Stock Exchange’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) continued its rise recording 17,353.05 on Wednesday, brokers said.

The index moved 0.81 percent, or 138.66 points, higher in the session.

Investor interest in the food, beverages and tobacco, diversified financials and capital goods sectors pushed the index up.

Top contributors to the growth of the ASPI were Ceylon Tobacco Company, which ended 108.50 rupees higher at 1,488.75; Central Finance Company, which rose 12.25 rupees to 234.50; Hemas Holdings which ended 1.20 rupees higher at 29.70; Lion Brewery (Ceylon) which rose 120.25 rupees to 1,420.50; and Cargills (Ceylon), which rose 22.25 rupees to close at 569.75.

The more liquid S&P SL20 closed up 0.55 percent, or 28.38 points, at 5,159.66.

Turnover marginally rose to 7.373 billion in the session, while the share volume grew to 279,015,511 from 271,943,125 on Wednesday.

Some volatility was seen in the market in mid-day trading; however market recovered towards the latter part of the session.

Investor sentiment surrounding export shares continued to remain wary with US-Sri Lanka trade talks still on progress.

Hayleys Fabric ended 0.60 rupees weaker at 41.90, Teejay Lanka traded 1.00 rupees lower at 47.50, Hayleys closed 0.25 rupees down at 157.75, while Haycarb, an activated carbon manufacturer ended 0.10 rupees up at 88.60, and Hayleys Fibre rose 0.20 rupees to end at 48.00.

Asian equity markets rose on Wednesday as the dollar wobbled due to higher US duties on steel and aluminium took effect, Reuters said. “Investor focus has been on the pace of trade negotiations and the lack of significant progress. Wednesday is the deadline for US trading partners to submit their proposals for deals that might help them avoid Trump’s hefty “Liberation Day” tariffs from taking effect in five weeks,” Reuters said.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 2.66 percent to close at 2,770.84 after Lee Jae-myung’s victory in the country’s presidential election. The election victory raised hopes in investors on a swift economic stimulus, market reforms and easing policy uncertainty in the country, Reuters said.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed on Wednesday ending three consecutive sessions of loss.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange continued to climb boosted by the Asian Development Bank’s approval of an 800 million US dollar package. The Karachi Stock Exchange 100 index was trading 1.02 percent stronger at 121,680.24

As at 3.10 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,374.68 US dollars, up 13.97 US dollars. (Colombo/Jun4/2025)



Continue Reading