How to Download SSC GD Constable Result 2025

The SSC GD Constable Result 2025 has been officially declared on Tuesday at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download the scorecards from the official website.

Follow these easy steps to check your result:

Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.

Find and click on the ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2025’ link.

Download the result PDF file.

Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number to check your result status.

What Happens After the CBT Result?

The result of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is only the first step in the SSC GD recruitment process. If you have qualified, here’s what comes next:

PET (Physical Efficiency Test)

PST (Physical Standard Test)

Medical Examination

Document Verification

These next stages will test your fitness and ensure you meet the required standards before final selection.

Stay Updated

Candidates should regularly visit the official SSC website for updates on PET/PST dates, admit cards, and further announcements. Keep your documents and ID proofs ready in advance.

