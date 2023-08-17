St. Lunatics member Ali has vowed he’ll never perform with Nelly ever again over the Country Grammar star allegedly owing him money.

Ali Jones sat down with VladTV for an interview on Wednesday (August 16) where he opened up about Nelly allegedly going for months at a time without paying him what he was owed.

“I’ll say like it could be $90,000 or $70,000,” he estimated. “When that conversation happens I’ll get a check. It’ll be $13,000. Now you’ll be fucked up now because what is this $13,000 for? You owe me $91,000.

“What did you pay me for? At the end of it, it’s gonna be $66,000 because he’s far behind on the payments.”

The St. Louis native blasted Nelly for the lack of communication on his end and then blamed an outsider for trying to divide Nelly from the group.

Ali went on to declare that he’s “never” going to reunite with Nelly or hit the stage to perform with him again in the future.

“A tiger ain’t never gon’ change his stripes,” he said. “I watched it for 20 years and I’m the butt of the joke because it took me 20 years to realize it. I could put a never, ever behind it will I ever hit the stage or do anything with him.”

He added: “He has no real raw good intentions for others. Not for us and we’ve all sat together and searched hard to try to find a time that didn’t benefit him. He got $50million, I’m happy for him. That’s what he wants. He wants a billion.”

The $50million Ali was referencing is the reported figure Nelly was paid for selling half of his music catalog back in June. The deal included eight albums spanning a string of hits, a lot of which played a crucial role in elevating 21st-century Hip Hop and R&B.

Nelly joined forces with HarbourView Equity Partners in the deal to hand over some of his biggest anthems such as “Hot In Herre” and “Dilemma,” among several others.