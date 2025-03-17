St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated annually on March 17. The occasion marks the death anniversary of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. St. Patrick’s Day is all about music, parades and good food.

Everyone who celebrates St. Patrick’s Day has their own playlist for the occasion. Irish bands like The Pogues and Dropkick Murphys are all-time favourites. But if you want to venture into some different genres, there are several options. Ireland is home to several talented artists who deserve attention. Here are a few Irish musicians to enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day 2025: Irish bands

Hozier: Andrew Hozier Byrne, known professionally as Hozier is widely known for his impressive vocal range. His debut single, Take Me To Church, won acclaim worldwide. Since then, Hozier has gone from strength to strength with hits like Someone New, Too Sweet, and From Eden. His songs often blend religious references with social and political justice themes.

The Cranberries: Famous for songs like Dreams and Zombie, this 90s band has been one of the most loved musical exports of Ireland. Dreams, in particular, featured on the soundtrack of films and series the world over, from the Netflix show Derry Girls to Wong Kar-Wai’s Chungking Express.

The Cardinals: The newest band from Ireland, this Cork group has managed to impress everyone from critics to audiences. While they haven’t released a full album yet, their writing and music for tracks like Roseland and Unreal showcases their talent.

The Bothy Band: If you want to opt for some traditional music, The Bothy Band might be a good choice. This Irish rock n’ roll band was active during the mid-1970s. They made a significant impact with their unique blend of traditional Irish folk music and rock influences. Their popular tracks include The Blackbird, Pretty Peg and Old Hag You Have Killed Me.

The Chieftains: The Chieftains are a traditional Irish folk band that began their journey in 1962. The six-time Grammy winners have collaborated with a wide range of artists, from Madonna to Elvis Costello. Their music is largely built around uilleann pipes.

U2: With songs like With You Or Without You and Sunday Bloody Sunday, U2 have managed to make a palace in everyone’s hearts. The rock band, helmed by Bono, have been proactive when it comes to championing political and social causes.

Sinéad O’Connor: The singer, songwriter and activist has been one of the most famous Irish artists since her debut album. With tracks like Famine and The Emperor’s New Clothes, she made efforts to champion the voices of the downtrodden and oppressed.

