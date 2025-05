– As with many Koreans, Ms Kim Seo-jin (not her real name) finds instant ramyeon to be the ultimate comfort food.

It is something she eats daily as she lives alone and does not cook.

“I love noodles more than rice, just give me kimchi and ramyeon and I’m happy,” she told The Straits Times in a soft voice, her head bowed and eyes shyly avoiding contact.

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.