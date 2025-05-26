Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times will now analyse the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and China bureaus.

For May, host and deputy foreign editor Albert Wai and assistant foreign editor Sarah Ng connect with Aw Cheng Wei who is based in Chongqing.

They discuss Chongqing’s evolution as an automotive hub and its aspirations to beef up the tech sector to better support the manufacturing of vehicles going forward.

Given its geographical location and logistical prowess, Chongqing has thus far focused on Central Asia and other parts of the developing world as key export markets for its vehicles.

Even as the US-China trade war rages, Chongqing’s prospects remain upbeat as those in the industry say they will hunker down and continue to focus on markets that are plugged into the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI is a central pillar to President Xi Jinping’s bid to expand China’s political and economic influence worldwide.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:12 Past history: How Chongqing became an automotive hub

3:45 Chongqing’s automotive sector makes up half of its industry value-added services

5:20 Dummy question: What is the difference between smart cars and EVs?

10:04 Temporary truce in trade war could affect Chongqing? Is China dumping EVs into emerging markets?

13:20 Rail connection critical to Chongqing-Central Asia trade

14:50 Mala food scene in Chongqing: What you need to know

