The Calgary Stampeders continued their dominance of the CFL on Friday night.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. completed 16 of 24 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Stampeders to a 41-20 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Calgary improved to 5-1 and sits alone atop the CFL’s West Division. Winnipeg dropped to 3-2 before a sold-out crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium, an eighth straight full house.

Vernon completed TD throws of 37 and 42 yards to Damien Alford before finding Dominique Rhymes with a three-yard toss.

Calgary’s defence also picked off Winnipeg’s quarterbacks four times, with Damon Webb intercepting a Chris Streveler pass and returning it 15 yards for a touchdown. The convert gave the Stamps a 38-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

It was the second time the Stamps stomped Winnipeg in the last three weeks. They beat the Bombers 37-16 in Calgary three weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Backup quarterback Quincy Vaughn also scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

Rene Parades kicked field goals of 32 and 37 yards, and converted all seven majors.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros exited in the second quarter with what’s believed to be a concussion after falling to the field from a hit.

He completed eight of 11 passes for 151 yards and a four-yard touchdown to Nic Demski, with two interceptions, before Streveler took over.

More on Sports

More videos

Streveler completed 15 of 24 passes for 128 yards and one late eight-yard touchdown to Kody Case, with two picks. Sergio Castillo kicked field goals of 46 and 58 yards and converted both TDs.

Calgary had upped the score to 31-13 when Adams completed a one-yard TD toss to Rhymes early in the fourth quarter.

After Adrian Greene picked off a Streveler pass near his own end zone to snuff out a promising Bombers drive, the Stamps marched down the field and Adams hit a wide-open Alford for a 42-yard touchdown. The Parades convert gave Calgary a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stamps led 17-13 at halftime.

Trending Now Remains of U.S. tourist found in Turks and Caicos after he vanished on vacation

Trump threatens lawsuit as WSJ reveals ‘bawdy’ 2003 letter to Epstein

Calgary had retaken the lead when Adams connected on a 37-yard touchdown pass to Alford.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg grabbed a 13-10 lead when Collaros capped off a 70-yard drive with a four-yard TD toss to Demski.

The Stamps upped the score to 10-6 with a 32-yard field goal by Parades early in the second.

Castillo had connected on a 58-yard field goal to pull Winnipeg within 7-6 following Calgary’s touchdown.

The Stamps had scored on their first drive, marching 70 yards on seven plays, capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Vaughn. A Parades convert gave the Stamps a 7-3 lead.

The Bombers opened the scoring on their first possession. After a sack negated a promising drive, Castillo booted a 46-yard field goal.

WELCOME BACK

Fans welcomed Bombers legend Milt Stegall back with a standing ovation before the game. Stegall, who was on the sidelines, returned to the TSN panel this weekend for the first time since the sudden death of his son, Chase.

UP NEXT

The Bombers travel to Toronto to take on the Argos in a Grey Cup rematch on Saturday.

The Stampeders return to Calgary to host the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday.