Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets with an on-the-ground presence in 20 countries and six international financial centres, will send a high-level delegation drawn from both the bank’s Africa and New York operations to the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola, from 23–25 June.

As a long-term advocate for the continent’s prosperity, the bank will contribute to key policy and business dialogues aimed at accelerating trade, investment, and development across the continent.

“There is immense potential for stronger ties and greater mutual benefit between the world’s biggest economy and Africa, a continent projected to reach a $16 trillion GDP by mid-century with a rapidly growing, youthful population,” says Helmut Engelbrecht, Africa Regions Regional Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group.

“Achieving this will require greater levels of collaboration, access, and participation – which is precisely why this Summit will be so valuable,” he added

Hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), this year’s Summit will convene over 1,000 public and private sector leaders – including African Heads of State, U.S. and African ministers, business leaders and multilateral organisations – under the theme “Pathways to Prosperity: A Shared Vision for U.S.-Africa Partnership”.

Since 2021, the U.S. has helped close over $18 billion in two-way trade and investment deals across 47 African countries, with the U.S. private sector closing an additional $8.6 billion in investment deals, highlighting the growing momentum in U.S.-Africa economic ties.

“Africa’s development goals, particularly its estimated $100 billion annual infrastructure deficit, cannot be met without deeper global partnerships,” adds Mr Engelbrecht. “Collaborative events like this create vital opportunities to unlock investment, reduce barriers to trade, and align public and private capital to where it is most needed.”

Standard Bank at the heart of summit dialogue

Standard Bank will feature prominently across the three-day programme, with senior executives participating in a series of strategic roundtables and panels focused on digital innovation, trade integration, infrastructure finance, and energy transition.

Derick De Zilva, Chief Executive of Standard New York, will contribute to a roundtable discussion on trade and investment cooperation under AfCFTA.

Dele Kuti, Head of Energy & Infrastructure, will speak in high-level sessions on unlocking infrastructure finance, and also take part in a roundtable on Africa’s power transmission networks.

Standard Bank’s contributions build on its extensive track record in supporting regional infrastructure corridors such as the Lobito Corridor. The bank continues to play a leading role in unlocking blended finance opportunities and mobilising public-private partnerships to bridge critical infrastructure gaps.

Advancing Africa’s growth through partnership

“African countries stand to benefit from more integrated trade and market access – both within the continent and internationally. As a long-term advocate for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we see platforms like the CCA Summit as essential to advancing the single market and unlocking our collective growth potential,” says Mr Engelbrecht.

With its unmatched regional footprint, deep local expertise, and presence in global financial centres, Standard Bank continues to serve as a key enabler of inclusive, sustainable growth across the continent. From financing cross-border infrastructure and digital connectivity to enabling trade, access to finance, and institutional strengthening, the bank remains committed to building Africa’s future.

In the energy space, the bank is actively supporting Africa’s just transition by financing solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally responsible. This includes supporting renewables and transition fuels like natural gas, aligned with each market’s unique development context.

“Standard Bank is deeply committed to building an Africa that thrives on its own terms – one where growth is sustainable, inclusive, and globally connected. This summit is another step forward in that journey,” concludes Mr Engelbrecht.

According to the World Bank, full implementation of AfCFTA is set to create a single continental market of 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP of approximately US$3.4 trillion and could facilitate a doubling of intra-African trade by 2035. This transformative agreement is also projected to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty and boost incomes for 68 million more, underscoring the value of deepening collaboration between African institutions and international partners. Recent progress, including Nigeria and Ethiopia announcing their tariff commitments, underscores the growing momentum towards a more integrated and prosperous African market, further highlighting the value of deepening collaboration between African institutions and international partners.